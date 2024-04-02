The Ultimate Brunch Experience Returns to Historic Riverside

The ‘Ultimate Brunch Experience’ is returning Sunday, April 7 in Historic Riverside under the Fuller Warren Bridge from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is hosted by the Wagoner Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to enriching the community by supporting veterans, the arts, and education.This year the festival boasts a celebration of music, food, and fun.

Combining brunch options from more than 20 food trucks and restaurants with three different stages featuring performances from Jacksonville-based artists, live muralists, and an immersive “After Dark” experience. Festival-goers with General Admission tickets get all-day access to brunch experiences, concerts, and a complimentary mimosa. For a more upscale encounter, the all-new Mimosa Club VIP experience includes complimentary brunch bites throughout the day, access to an exclusive lounge, and mor

