The UK defense secretary suggests British training of Ukrainian soldiers could move into Ukraine

Britain’s new defense secretary has suggested that British military training of Ukrainian soldiers, which currently takes place in U.K. bases, could move into western Ukraine. The training is part of a broader package of support for Ukraine that includes a pledge of 2.3 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) of anti-tank weapons, rocket systems and other hardware this year.
Shapps, who took over as defense secretary from his predecessor Ben Wallace in August, said he also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week about Britain’s Royal Navy helping to defend commercial vessels in the Black Sea. He did not provide details.
He added that U.K. defense companies should consider setting up production in Ukraine. "Particularly in the west of the country, I think the opportunity now is to bring more things in country, and not just training. We're seeing BAE, for example, move into manufacturing in country," he said, referring to the leading British defense and aerospace manufacturer. "I'm keen to see other British companies do their bit as well by doing the same thing."
in army bases across the U.K. since the start of 2022, receiving instruction on skills including weapons handling and battlefield first aid. Earlier this year Britain’s government committed to training a further 20,000 recruits.
