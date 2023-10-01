The UAE holds an annual oil and gas conference just ahead of hosting UN COP28 climate talks in Dubai

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.

However, he added: “We must do this while also ensuring human prosperity by meeting the energy needs of the planet’s growing population.” UN to vote on resolution to authorize one-year deployment of armed force to help Haiti fight gangs

Al-Jaber serves as the CEO of the state-run Abu Dhabi Oil Co., which has the capacity to pump 4 million barrels of crude oil a day and hopes to reach 5 million barrels a day. He also made the call to the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, which brings together the largest players in the oil and gas industries.

Read more:

AP »

UAE's president-designate for UN COP28 offers full-throated defense of nation hosting climate talksThe Emirati president-designate for the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate conference has offered a full-throated defense of his nation hosting the talks.

UAE's president-designate for UN COP28 offers full-throated defense of nation hosting climate talksThe Emirati president-designate for the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate conference has offered a full-throated defense of his nation hosting the talks.

UAE's president-designate for UN COP28 offers full-throated defense of nation hosting climate talksThe Emirati president-designate for the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate conference has offered a full-throated defense of his nation hosting the talks.

UAE's President-designate for UN COP28 Offers Full-throated Defense of Nation Hosting Climate TalksThe Emirati presidentdesignate for the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate conference offered a fullthroated defense Saturday of his nation hosting the talks, dismissing those 'just go on the attack without knowing anything, without knowing who we are.'The comments by...

Presidente designado de cumbre climática defiende a EAU como sede de COP28DUBÁI, Emiratos Árabes Unidos (AP) — El presidente designado emiratí para la próxima conferencia climática de Naciones Unidas COP28 defendió el sábado a capa y espada la designación de su país como sede del evento, arremetiendo contra aquellos “que simplemente atacan sin saber nada, sin saber…

Big Oil, heavy industry discuss emission curbs ahead of COP28Major oil and gas company chiefs held discussions with heavy industry bosses on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates in an effort to agree a firm commitment to reduce carbon emissions ahead of a United Nations climate summit next month.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate and UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, talks during the Climate Future Week at Museum of the Future in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Emirati president-designate for the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate conference offered a full-throated defense Saturday of his nation hosting the talks, dismissing those “just go on the attack without knowing anything, without knowing who we are.” (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate and UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, talks during the Climate Future Week at Museum of the Future in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Climate Future Week at Museum of the Future offered a full-throated defense of his nation hosting the talks, dismissing those “just go on the attack without knowing anything, without knowing who we are.” (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate and UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, talks during the Climate Future Week at Museum of the Future in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Emirati president-designate for the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate conference offered a full-throated defense Saturday of his nation hosting the talks, dismissing those “just go on the attack without knowing anything, without knowing who we are.” (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate and UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, talks during the Climate Future Week at Museum of the Future in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Emirati president-designate for the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate conference offered a full-throated defense Saturday of his nation hosting the talks, dismissing those “just go on the attack without knowing anything, without knowing who we are.” (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate and UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, talks during the Climate Future Week at Museum of the Future in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Climate Future Week at Museum of the Future offered a full-throated defense of his nation hosting the talks, dismissing those “just go on the attack without knowing anything, without knowing who we are.” (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate and UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, talks during the Climate Future Week at Museum of the Future in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Climate Future Week at Museum of the Future offered a full-throated defense of his nation hosting the talks, dismissing those “just go on the attack without knowing anything, without knowing who we are.” (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Emirati president-designate of the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate talks called on oil and gas companies on Monday to be “central to the solution” to fighting climate change, even as the industry boosts its production to enjoy rising global energy prices.and his calls to drastically slash the world’s emissions by nearly half in seven years to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) compared with pre-industrial times.

“That is our North Star. It is in fact our only destination,” al-Jaber said. “It is simply acknowledging and respecting the science.”

However, he added: “We must do this while also ensuring human prosperity by meeting the energy needs of the planet’s growing population.”

European Parliament president backs UN naming an envoy to help restart Cyprus peace talks

UN to vote on resolution to authorize one-year deployment of armed force to help Haiti fight gangs

UAE’s president-designate for UN COP28 offers full-throated defense of nation hosting climate talks

Al-Jaber serves as the CEO of the state-run Abu Dhabi Oil Co., which has the capacity to pump 4 million barrels of crude oil a day and hopes to reach 5 million barrels a day. He also made the call to the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, which brings together the largest players in the oil and gas industries.

While this year’s conference has been described as focusing on “decarbonizing faster together,” the event is primarily about the drilling, processing and sale of the same carbon-belching fuels driving climate change — which cause more-intense and more-frequent extreme events such as storms, droughts, floods and wildfires. And al-Jaber himself has repeatedly said the world must rely on oil and gas for the near-term to bridge that gap.

“A phase-down of fossil fuels is inevitable and essential,” al-Jaber said. “Yet, this must be part of a comprehensive energy transition plan that is fair, that is fast, just, orderly, equitable and responsible.”

prices briefly went negative during the lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic

, benchmark Brent crude now trades around $92 a barrel. Diesel prices also are expected to rise as Russia has stopped its exports of the fuel, which likely

convince already-critical climate scientists, activists and others

he offered a full-throated defense of his country hosting the talks he’s slated to lead

“For too long, this industry has been viewed as part of the problem, that it’s not doing enough and in some cases even blocking progress,” al-Jaber told the conference. “This is your opportunity to show the world that, in fact, you are central to the solution.”