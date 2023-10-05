Lawyers for three police officers charged in the death of Manny Ellis have challenged a forensic video analyst’s interpretation of videos shot by witnesses that show the Black man’s fatal arrest in Tacoma, WashingtonWho might replace McCarthy as House speaker? What are Republicans already demanding for their vote?‘Dancing On My Own’ singer Calum Scott says he’ll perform for Phillies if they win...

British singer Calum Scott says he’ll visit Philadelphia and perform his pop hit “Dancing On My Own” if the Phillies win the World Series after the song resurfaced as their postseason anthem for the second straight year‘Prophet of doom’ who wounded 10 in rush-hour attack on New York City subway system is sentenced to life in...

‘Prophet of doom’ who wounded 10 in rush-hour attack on New York City subway system is sentenced to life in prisonReport of fatal New Jersey car crash fills in key gap in Menendez federal bribery... headtopics.com

Nadine Menendez, now the wife of U.S. Sen.

Read more:

sdut »

Venezuela’s Maduro: ‘Every Socialist’ Must Have a TikTok AccountVenezuela's socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro ordered top officials to open accounts on the Chinese social media platform TikTok.

Mexican President Urges US to Stop Fueling Migration With Sanctions on Cuba, Venezuela'We're going to keep insisting on addressing the root causes of migration,' said Andrés Manuel López Obrador. 'Sanctions and blockades cannot be maintained.'

Venezuela\u2019s Maduro Commands: \u2018Every Socialist\u2019 Must Have a TikTok AccountSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

U.S. to restart deportations to Venezuela in effort to reduce record border arrivalsThe shift in policy is designed to slow down an unprecedented flow of U.S.-bound migration from crisis-stricken Venezuela.

Displaced and Queer: These Venezuelans find community despite the obstaclesAs a crisis continues to grip Venezuela, millions of its citizens have fled to Colombia and the city of Medellín, where many find a progressive reputation little more than an empty promise.