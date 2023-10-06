The U.S. stock market is open Monday for Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day

The U.S. stock market will be open on Monday, Oct. 9, for Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. But the bond market won’t be, which is perhaps a bigger deal on Wall Street.

Since the federal government will be closed, the roughly $25 trillion U.S. Treasury market won’t open either. Neither will the broader U.S. bond market. No economic data is set for release nor are Federal Reserve staff due to speak.

“It should be a quieter day in the stock market,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, by phone. It also might provide a bit of relief from the sharp selloff in financial markets. headtopics.com

Wall Street has been gripped by uncertainty with the sudden rise of long-term Treasury yields, likely triggered by more tough talk from the Federal Reserve about higher rates sticking around through 2024, and beyond.Heavier Treasury issuance also could be a factor, or political chaos, or concerns about the U.S. debt load, or worries that longer Treasury yields that finance the U.S.

As bonds have sold off, so has the S&P 500 index SPX, which in the past week nearly tested a key 4,200 level.“Selling begets more selling,” was how Jack Janasiewicz and Garrett Melson, portfolio strategists at Natixis Investment Managers, summed up the recent Treasury-market tumult. They also view it as a “technically driven overshoot. headtopics.com

Still, a day off on Monday for the bond market could give Wall Street a chance to brace for what comes next. In a positive sign, the 10-year BX:TMUBMUSD10Y and 30-year BX:TMUBMUSD30Y Treasury yields on Thursday were finally edging back from some of the highest levels since the run-up to the 2007-2008 global financial crisis.

