The Tsubame Archax is the coolest $3 million mecha on Earth — and soon, the Moon

The multimillion-dollar hypercar business is booming. The world’s ultra-wealthy have dozens and dozens of different outrageously expensive, high-performance toys to choose from, like the Rimac Nevera or the Mercedes-AMG Project One. Some are so extreme, they’re not even street-legal. But what’s a tech-forward multibillionaire who’s more into anime than motorsports to do with their discretionary fund? The Tsubame Archax might be the answer.

” Business goals The project as a whole is the brainchild of CEO Ryo Yoshida, who posted early pictures of the Archax design on Twitter. Ishii messaged him on there and was hired to help bring the project to life. “The first step is focused on the hobbyist and entertainment,” Ishii told me. But the company has bigger goals than that. After all five units of the Archax are sold out, Ishii wants to take a cue from the 2014 Godzilla reboot and let them fight.

United States Headlines Read more: verge »

Blue Origin shows off 3-story Blue Moon lunar lander mock-upBlue Origin's lander will one day carry astronauts to the lunar surface as part of the Artemis program that's aiming to put a permanent base on the moon. Read more ⮕

Science news this week: Lava lakes and moon chunksAlexander McNamara is the Editor-in-Chief at Live Science, and has more than 15 years’ experience in publishing at digital titles. Read more ⮕

Killers of the Flower Moon is not your typical Scorsese filmHarry Khachatrian (Harry1T6) is a film critic for the Washington Examiner's Beltway Confidential blog and a computer engineer in Toronto. Read more ⮕

China's Chang'e-4 Lands on the Far Side of the MoonSpace and astronomy news Read more ⮕

Gemini Horoscope November 2023: Your Full Moon Is HereYou know you love the attention. Read more ⮕

In Photos: See The Dramatic ‘Hunter’s Moon Eclipse’ And Jupiter Light Up Night SkyI'm an experienced science, travel and photography journalist and stargazer writing about exploring the night sky, total solar eclipses, moon-gazing, astro-travel, astronomy and space exploration. I'm the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com, SmartTelescopeReviews. Read more ⮕