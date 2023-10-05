The truth behind 'extremely encouraging' NYC student test scores deserves a failing grade

Shame on NYC schools chief for playing along with educational con jobNYC students earn big increase on state math tests, slight jump in reading in Adams’ first full school year

Their own researchers are more forthcoming; every page in the PowerPoint that accompanied the chancellor’s statement is clearly labeled: “2023 Math and ELA tests areor are we to be encouraged by more students being on grade level? That’s an either-or question — “both” is an unacceptable answer.

It will likely release those results shortly, and we will know if the observed “gains” in the city are greater than those in the rest of the state or not. Even if they are, it will still not be clear the city’s achievement levels have actually improved. headtopics.com

There is a slight, but only slight, glimmer of hope for the chancellor in the English Language Arts results in two districts that implemented his new phonics approach last year. For example, in ELA, the gap between Asian and black students was 34.7 percentage points in 2022 and 32.1 points in 2023. Similarly, the gap between white and Hispanic students was 30.5 points in 2022 and 30.1 in 2023.Mayor Adams has had a couple of serious setbacks lately, including widespread criticism of his handling of the rainstorms last week.

