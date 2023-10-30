The truth about workers' wage growth is hard to find

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)Do you make more money now than you did before the pandemic?You might think you know the answer about your own pay, but there is little consensus on how American workers' overall real wagesfrom the Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution.

The answer varies depending on the pay data you use and how you adjust those numbers to account for inflation. "There's no clear way of measuring pay for workers. And no quote-unquote 'right' way to measure inflation," says Chloe East, an economist and visiting fellow at the Hamilton Project, who coauthored the report.At the macro level, perceptions of wage gains contribute to the general economic vibe. The Biden administration sees it as a metric to message as positive heading toward an election year, for example.

Inflation has come down quite a bit from last year, but prices overall are still higher than they once were. That makes it hard to compare your pay now to what it was in 2019.that way when confronted with those higher prices — like when a box of cereal costs $8.99, as thisThe authors of the Hamilton Project analysis really get in the weeds here. headtopics.com

Total compensation sums the pay of all workers, including those who are unemployed — it dropped a lot in 2020 when unemployment soared. Median weekly earnings and hourly earnings are not adjusted for the composition of workers; so when a lot of low-wage earners lost jobs in 2020, those numbers went up.those measures have generally all gone up since 2019 — with ECI seeing the smallest gains. But that's before you start inflation adjusting. Then, it gets even more tricky.If you adjust wages using the Consumer Price Index, wage gains look minimal, and in the case of ECI, they actually fell from Q4 2019 to Q2 2023.

