The True Toll of the War in Ukraine: One Man's Mission to Bring Bodies Home

The true toll of the war in Ukraine is measured in bodies. This man brings them home, one at a time. Oleksii Yukov examines the body of a Russian soldier he collected on the frontline in the Sloviansk region, Ukraine , Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. The 38-year-old martial arts instructor leads a team of volunteer body collectors in Ukraine . Oleksii Yukov inspects the necklace of a deceased Russian soldier in Sloviansk region, Ukraine , Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. “We are not fighting the dead,” he said.

“I don’t separate the bodies of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian soldiers. They are all souls for me.” FILE - The bodies of 11 Russian soldiers lie on the ground in the village of Vilkhivka, recently retaken by Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 9, 202

