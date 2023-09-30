The True Story That Inspired ‘Orphan’ Is Even Darker Than the Film

The real-life inspiration behind ‘Orphan’s lead fooled everyone... but only too well. The Big Picture Have you ever seen the movie Orphan, or its prequel Orphan: First Kill? Well if you haven't, consider this some major spoiler territory.

Orphan sees a married couple, devastated after the stillbirth of their third child, adopt a 9-year-old Russian girl, Esther (an excellent Isabelle Fuhrman). Only Esther isn't Esther. She's Leena Klammer, from Estonia — and she's not 9. She's 33, but looks younger due to an affliction known as hypopituitarism, and has posed as a little girl for most of her life. Oh, and she's a serial killer, with at least seven known murders at her hand.

The very idea that a 33-year-old adult could pose as a 9-year-old, and be adopted as such, has to be pure Hollywood fantasy, right? Even after watching Orphan, you never feel like it's something that could happen in real life. Someone would surely notice. Here's the kicker: it did happen in real life. It's the story of Barbora Skrlova, a 33-year-old woman who posed as a 13-year-old boy named Adam in Norway. It's the inspiration for Orphan and, somehow, it's even crazier in real life.

Read more:

Collider »

Lifetime premieres “Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story,” based on a true story (9/30/23)“Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story” will premiere Saturday, September 30 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime channel. Here's how to stream online, without cable.

Is Guy Ritchie's 'The Covenant' Based on a True Story?Guy Ritchie's war drama The Covenant certainly feels like the retelling of a true story, but is it based in real life?

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband - The Real Story Of Spencer Herron (& Where He Is Now)The true story of Spencer Herron from Hulu's Betrayal.

Wine’s True Origins Are Finally RevealedA broad genetic study has revised the prevailing narrative about how wine grapes spread around the world

DeSantis fields attacks during second GOP Presidential Debate, some more true than othersGovernor Ron DeSantis came under fire during Wednesday night’s second GOP Presidential Primary debate after having mostly escaped direct criticism during the first debate.