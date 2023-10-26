The True Site of America's First Thanksgiving

Years of elementary school history lessons taught us that Plymouth, Massachusetts, was the site of the first Thanksgiving. Those lessons were false. A year and 17 days before those Pilgrims ever stepped foot upon New England soil, a group of English settlers led by Captain John Woodlief landed at today’s, 24 miles southwest of Richmond. After they arrived on the shores of the James River, the settlers got on their knees and gave thanks for their safe passage.

There was no traditional meal, no lovefest with Native Americans, no turkey. America’s first Thanksgiving was about prayer, not food.departed Bristol, England, bound for the New World. Aboard the 35-foot-long ship were 35 settlers, a crew, five “captain’s assistant”, a pilot, and Woodlief, a much-experienced survivor of the 1609/1610was to settle 8,000 acres of land along the James River that had been granted to them by the London-based Berkeley Company. They were allowed to build farms, storehouses, homes, and a community on company lan





washingtonian » / 🏆 74. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Summit County announces down payment assistance program, First Home First Loan, for some first-time homebuyersGet City of Akron, Ohio breaking news, events, businesses, classifieds, sports, photos, videos and more. Comment on the news and join forum at cleveland.com.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

Massachusetts shells ‘Turtleboy’ blogger with criminal charges in First Amendment fightA Massachusetts prosecutor charged a blogger known as 'Turtleboy' with witness intimidation, and he and his lawyer argue he's protected by freedom of speech.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

'Turtleboy' blogger faces criminal charges from Massachusetts in First Amendment fightToday's Video Headlines

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

First Full Month of Football Produces $500M Handle for MassachusettsSports betting in Massachusetts was up 62.6% from August with a handle of $512.2 million from mobile and retail wagering in September, the third-best in the state’s brief history,

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Massachusetts AFL-CIO's first woman president takes the helmChrissy Lynch takes the helm of the state AFL-CIO during a big moment for labor. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to talk more about this.

Source: WBUR - 🏆 274. / 63 Read more »

23 Thanksgiving (or Thanksgiving-Adjacent) Movies to Enjoy Over a Long, Indulgent WeekendAs you look ahead to a long weekend of eating and drinking next month, browse some of our favorite offbeat Thanksgiving movies—from “Rocky” to “You’ve Got Mail.”

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »