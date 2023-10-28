The True Meaning Behind David Boreanaz’s ‘SEAL Team' Helmet

The Big Picture Having run for six seasons, first on CBS and later on Paramount+, SEAL Team is one of those shows that defy the odds and continue on no matter how hard things get. Centered on Bravo Team, a group of elite U.S. Navy SEALs led by Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, played by veteran television actor David Boreanaz, perhaps best known for his leading roles on Angel and Bones.

Unlike many of the props worn by the cast members of SEAL Team, the helmet that sits on Boreanaz's head is a legitimate, military issue meant to honor the real-life heroes who he represents on screen. Having played some pretty impactful television characters throughout his career, Boreanaz has made it clear that his work on SEAL Team is his most personal. " is really important to me," the actor told Parade in 2019.

David Boreanaz Wears That Helmet to Honor Real-Life Heroes It turns out that the helmet that Hayes wears on the show actually belongs to a real-life SEAL who goes by the pen name Mark Owen. Owen, an executive producer on the series, was the one who pitched the idea to the network in the first place. Additionally, Owen fought overseas, particularly in the Middle East where he was a part of the assassination of Osama bin Laden. headtopics.com

"I wear his helmet. I could wear a lighter helmet, but I decided to wear his actual helmet to honor him," Boreanaz explained regarding wearing Owen's helmet. "And I will do that throughout the whole series of its run." Given that SEAL Team has already run for six seasons and has been renewed for at least one more by Paramount+, Boreanaz's commitment to both the role of Jason Hayes and honoring the vets he's representing is commendable.

Though SEAL Team wasn't the first series about Navy SEALs that made its rounds on television in the late 2010s (the first was History Channel's Six), it's by far been the most successful. Not only does the show do well to share the experiences and stories of these men and women on mission, but it also highlights the emotional and deeply personal conflicts that soldiers face upon coming home. headtopics.com

