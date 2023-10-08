'The trauma is real': Maui fire survivors recount harrowing stories amid rebuilding efforts

At least 98 people were killed, and more than a dozen people remain missing in the West Maui town of Lahaina. Over 2,000 structures were destroyed – many of them homes and apartments. Crosses are displayed at a public memorial to wildfire victims on Oct. 5, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Tragically, they returned to their worst nightmare: their home in Hawaii burned to the ground and two dogs and a cat were all killed. As residents in Maui are left grieving the loss of their loved ones and processing the destruction of their homes, some tourism has restarted in an effort to boost the local economy. But not all are supportive of the move so soon, with many objecting to the effort and not wanting travelers asking about their traumatic experiences.

"Lahaina is gone, and it will never be the same. It just won’t be, so we have to hold it in our hearts," she said. Hawaii television broadcaster Jonathan Masaki Shiroma with Hawaii News Now and a native of Lahiana tells LiveNOW from FOX that four family members have died and another remains missing."It’s like a gut punch," he told LiveNOW from FOX back in August. headtopics.com

Shiroma also remains hopeful that the spirit of "ohana" – a Hawaiian term meaning family – is alive and well on the island in the midst of tragedy. , even in the midst of just everyday life, there's always a sense of ohana.

As families return to their homes and businesses, experts have warned residents to be situationally aware of certain hazards during cleanup, including structural damage, electrical issues and even toxic substances. headtopics.com

The EPA said it expects to hand over responsibility later in October or in November to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which will oversee removing the remaining debris over the next six to 12 months. About $400 million has been budgeted, but the cost could go higher to remove an estimated 400,000 to 700,000 tons of building debris from about 1,600 parcels that once had homes and businesses.

