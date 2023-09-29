The top five most expensive home sales in Saratoga, reported the week of Sep. 18

A house that sold for $8.4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Saratoga in the past week. The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Sep. 18 even if the property may have been sold earlier. 5. $1.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $5 million. The average price per square foot was $1,501.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Sep. 18 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

5. $1.1 million, condominium in the 19200 block of Vineyard Lane

The sale of the condominium in the 19200 block of Vineyard Lane, Saratoga, has been finalized. The price was $1,140,000, and the condominium changed hands in September. The condominium was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,132 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,007. The condominium features two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

4. $3.5 million, single-family residence in the 18700 block of Dundee Ave.

The property in the 18700 block of Dundee Ave. in Saratoga has new owners. The price was $3,500,000. The house was built in 1951 and has a living area of 1,928 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,815. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms.3. $4.3 million, detached house in the 13700 block of Prune Blossom Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house in the 13700 block of Prune Blossom Drive in Saratoga. The price was $4,300,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1975 and the living area totals 2,758 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,559. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms.2. $7.7 million, single-family house in the 22000 block of Rolling Hills Road

The 5,401 square-foot single-family home in the 22000 block of Rolling Hills Road in Saratoga has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $7,700,000, $1,426 per square foot. The house was built in 1989. The house features four bedrooms and six bathrooms.1. $8.4 million, single-family home in the 15200 block of Quito Road

The 5,460 square-foot detached house in the 15200 block of Quito Road, Saratoga, has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $8,400,000, $1,538 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The house features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.