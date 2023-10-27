The top eight most expensive home sales in Palo Alto, reported the week of Oct. 16

In total, eight residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $2 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $1,467.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Oct. 16 even if the property may have been sold earlier.The property in the 1100 block of Newbridge Street in East Palo Alto has new owners. The price was $900,000. The house was built in 1944 and has a living area of 1,270 square feet. The price per square foot is $709. The house features four bedrooms and one bathrooms.The property in the 2100 block of Capitol Ave.

Read more:

mercnews »

Sale closed in Palo Alto: $2.4 million for a condominiumA 1,546-square-foot condominium built in 2004 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Homer Avenue in Palo Alto was sold on Oct. 11, 2023, for $2,400,000, or $1,552 per square f… Read more ⮕

Motorhome recovered, suspect arrested in Palo Alto carjackingThe vehicle was spotted driving Wednesday near the Ravenswood Shopping Center in East Palo Alto. Read more ⮕

Daily girls soccer stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 24-Wednesday, Oct. 25Take a full look at Tuesday's and Wednesday's leaders in goals, assists and saves. Read more ⮕

City seeking input: Weigh in on 5th/6th Street Pedestrian Safety & Walkability projectUpcoming meetings on Wednesday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 28 Read more ⮕

The top 10 most expensive home sales in Fremont, reported the week of Oct. 16A house that sold for $3.4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Fremont in the past week. Read more ⮕

Bay Area grocery store set to permanently close after 50 yearsCountry Sun Natural Foods has been a fixture of Palo Alto since the 1970s. The decades-old grocery store will permanently close in December. Read more ⮕