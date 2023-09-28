The top 10 most expensive home sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton, reported the week of Sep. 11

A house in Danville that sold for $4.4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton in the past week. The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Sep. 11 even if the property may have been sold earlier. 10. $2.

4 million, single-family residence in the first block of Adair Court

The sale of the single family residence in the first block of Adair Court in Danville has been finalized. The price was $2,380,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 2,054 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,159. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms.9. $2.5 million, single-family house in the 1400 block of Chadbourn Court

The property in the 1400 block of Chadbourn Court in Pleasanton has new owners. The price was $2,455,000. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 2,430 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,010. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms.8. $2.6 million, single-family home in the first block of White Pine Lane headtopics.com

Read more:

mercnews »

Prep volleyball roundup: Notre Dame-Belmont, San Ramon Valley, Branham, Campolindo among Tuesday’s winnersPrep volleyball roundup: Miramonte and Hayward rally, Harker, Live Oak and Pittsburg sweep

Single family residence sells in San Ramon for $2.4 millionA spacious house located in the 2700 block of Ascot Drive in San Ramon has new owners. The 3,367-square-foot property, built in 1980, was sold on Aug. 30, 2023, for $2,380,000, or $707 per square f…

Four-bedroom home sells in San Ramon for $1.6 millionA house located in the 3000 block of Montevideo Drive in San Ramon has new owners. The 1,886-square-foot property, built in 1977, was sold on Aug. 18, 2023, for $1,550,000, or $822 per square foot.

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: San Diego Zoo Exhibit, Rock Castle & TurkeysThursday, Sept. 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encores Sunday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. We remember when a 1930s exhibit at the San Diego Zoo created a sensation; visit a castle northeast of Poway; visit where first responders made some nationwide history, and see where turkeys were once raised in a San Diego neighborhood.

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants - September 28, 2023View the San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants game played on September 28, 2023. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more

MLB Padres vs Giants Box Score - Sep 26, 2023San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants MLB game box score for Sep 26, 2023.

In total, 35 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $2.2 million. The average price per square foot was $803.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Sep. 11 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $2.4 million, single-family residence in the first block of Adair Court

The sale of the single family residence in the first block of Adair Court in Danville has been finalized. The price was $2,380,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 2,054 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,159. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms.9. $2.5 million, single-family house in the 1400 block of Chadbourn Court

The property in the 1400 block of Chadbourn Court in Pleasanton has new owners. The price was $2,455,000. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 2,430 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,010. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms.8. $2.6 million, single-family home in the first block of White Pine Lane

The 3,547 square-foot single-family home in the first block of White Pine Lane in Danville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $2,600,000, $733 per square foot. The house was built in 1984. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

7. $2.6 million, detached house in the 4100 block of Quail Run Drive

The sale of the detached house in the 4100 block of Quail Run Drive, Danville, has been finalized. The price was $2,640,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 3,661 square feet. The price per square foot was $721. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

6. $2.7 million, detached house in the 2100 block of Hidden Oak Drive

A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 2100 block of Hidden Oak Drive in Danville. The price was $2,650,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 3,691 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $718. The house features five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

5. $2.8 million, single-family residence in the 2400 block of Via de Los Milagros

The property in the 2400 block of Via de Los Milagros in Pleasanton has new owners. The price was $2,775,000. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 3,837 square feet. The price per square foot is $723. The house features six bedrooms and four bathrooms.4. $2.8 million, single-family house in the 7200 block of Lembert Hills Drive

The 3,662 square-foot single-family house in the 7200 block of Lembert Hills Drive, Dublin, has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $2,800,000, $765 per square foot. The house was built in 2020. The house features five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

3. $3.5 million, single-family home in the 3000 block of Gritstone Street

The sale of the single-family residence in the 3000 block of Gritstone Street, Danville, has been finalized. The price was $3,541,000, and the house changed hands in September. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 5,177 square feet. The price per square foot was $684. The house features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.2. $3.7 million, single-family home in the 1900 block of Via Di Salerno

The property in the 1900 block of Via Di Salerno in Pleasanton has new owners. The price was $3,700,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 4,552 square feet. The price per square foot is $813. The house features five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

1. $4.4 million, detached house in the 300 block of Pheasant Run Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence in the 300 block of Pheasant Run Drive in Danville. The price was $4,351,500 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1991 and the living area totals 5,750 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $757. The house features four bedrooms and six bathrooms.