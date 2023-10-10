The Tiny Islets That Could Spark a US-China War

A quartet of Chinese coast guard ships steamed through the East China Sea to the Japan-held Senkaku Islands on Monday, becoming the latest to dare a Japanese response in an area the United States says it is treaty-bound to defend.The Chinese vessels entered the territorial waters around the islands at around 10:30 a.m.
But it's not only the number of ships that raises concerns—it's the tonnage, said Ken Jimbo, a professor at Keio University and a former adviser to Japan's Defense Ministry'The China Coast Guard's total number of vessels is growing (nearly double the size of the Japan Coast Guard),' Jimbo told Newsweek.
