The Three-Body Problem: Questioning Ye Wenjie's Decision

One thing that confounds me after reading Cixin Liu’s The Three-Body Problem and watching its Netflix adaptation is a simple button. Spoilers for 3 Body Problem to follow. I still haven’t been able to wrap my head around why Ye Wenjie , when faced with the choice to respond to or ignore transmissions from the San-Ti, an alien race, chose to respond. Throughout human history, first contact events rarely go well and go even worse when the two sides are technologically imbalanced.

So, why would an ostensibly hyperintelligent woman pin her hopes on a race of beings that have already made their hostile designs on Earth clear? In an interview with Ye’s actresses Rosalind Chao and Zine Tseng, who play the character throughout the different stages of her life in the Netflix series, I decided to ask what they thought of Ye’s actions and what they would do if faced with her choice to push the button. “Naivety is what leads to her fateful act,” Chao sai

The Three-Body Problem Netflix Ye Wenjie Alien Transmissions Decision Analysis Interview Actresses

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This '3 Body Problem' Character Is a One-Body Problem for the ShowJulio is a features writer with nearly a decade of experience writing for the Brazilian pop culture website Cinema Com Rapadura before joining Collider. He studied History and International Relations at university but fell in love with pop culture growing up in the 1990s.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Breaking Down the Entire Confusing 'The Three-Body Problem' Book SeriesDavid Hunter is a producer in Los Angeles whose films include the award-winning Dinner in America and First Girl I Loved. He also writes about movies at whalespout.substack.com, where his focus is on movies that have been at the center of frenzied internet debate.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Hayward: ‘Three Body Problem’ Has Something to Annoy Everyone, From Communists to Climate CultistsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

3 Body Problem Tops Netflix Charts for Second Week3 Body Problem, the new sci-fi series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, is once again topping Netflix charts for the second week. Based on The Three-Body Problem by author Liu Cixin, the series marks Benioff and Weiss' first major undertaking since Game of Thrones ended in 2019. The world of 3 Body Problem is deeply rooted in complex sci-fi, with a twisting story that follows a group of scientists as they investigate an alien threat to Earth's very existence. Netflix has now released its global top 10 chart for the week of March 25 to March 31, and 3 Body Problem is now in the number 1 position after coming in second place the previous week. According to the data, the show brought in 15.6 million total views for the week with 115.6 million hours viewed. 3 Body Problem beats out the likes of Testament: The Story of Moses season 1 and The Gentlemen season 1

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

3 Body Problem: Here’s what the title of Netflix’s alien invasion saga meansWhat to know about this highly anticipated Netflix series from the Game of Thrones showrunners.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

'3 Body Problem:' Watch final trailer for Netflix's alien invasion saga (video)Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »