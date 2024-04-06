The Thing Comic Book Miniseries Explored the Alien Shape-Shifter

In 1982, John Carpenter 's The Thing was released, documenting the story of a shape-shifting alien in an Antarctic research base. Despite being a commercial flop, the movie became a cult classic, and one of its most perplexing aspects was explained in a comic book miniseries from Dark Horse Comics . Dark Horse Comics gained a reputation in the late 1980s and 1990s as the home of high quality, action-packed licensed comics.

Everything from RoboCop and Predator to Alien and Star Wars had their stories told by the indie giant. One of the strangest stories told was the company's trilogy of sequels to John Carpenter's The Thing. These three miniseries explored the fate of MacReady, Childs and the Thing in the aftermath of the movie. One of the strangest — and most divisive — stories was the conclusion. The third chapter, The Thing From Another World: Eternal Vows, explained just how the alien shape-shifter works

The Thing John Carpenter Dark Horse Comics Comic Book Miniseries Shape-Shifter Sequel Macready Childs Antarctic Research Base

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Far Cry Comic Book Spinoff Coming for Free Comic Book Day 2024TOKYOPOP is releasing a comic book spinoff of Far Cry for Free Comic Book Day 2024. The pilot edition comic book issue, titled 'Far Cry: Cull the Herd', will be available for free. Villains from popular Far Cry games are transported into prehistoric times by the priestess Batari.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

Comic Book Shop Pioneer And Historian Bob Beerbohm Had Died At 71One of the earliest comic book retailers and comic historian Bob Beerbohm, author of Comic Book Store Wars, has died, from cancer, at the age of 71.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

Legendary Comic Book Creator Grant Morrison Breaks Down Their Writing ProcessHow Grant Morrison makes their comics...

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

‘Invincible’: Does It Improve on Robert Kirkman’s Original Comic Book Series?Nischal Niraula is a Features Writer for Collider and he loves the fact that half of his job entails binging on movies and TV shows. He fell in love with stories as a 3-year-old who would eat only after his mum narrated elaborate, made-up tales. Now, as an adult, he eats only after finding the perfect show or a movie to accompany his meal.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Homegrown comic book author celebrates leaders that shaped Arizona, American historyJoin José every Monday through Friday as you start your day with Good Morning Tucson!

Source: kgun9 - 🏆 584. / 51 Read more »

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr: Biden Used ‘Comic Book Characterizations’ for Ukraine-Russia ConflictSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »