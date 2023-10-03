The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Update Fixes Cross-Play Issues

A new update has gone live in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, predominantly focused on stability and some issue fixes. The most notable of these changes is that cross-play has been re-enabled for players on PC, once again allowing them to play alongside those on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. To enable these changes, players on PC must restart the game, in order to get the latest version.

This patch also includes the necessary changes to turn cross play back on for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms. Once you install the latest patch, cross play will be enabled and PC will be reintegrated into the pool.

Over the last few days, Gun Media has offered information on some new content coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. This month will see the release of a brand-new version of Leatherface designed by horror legend Greg Nicotero. Nicotero is best known for his special make-up effects on The Walking Dead.

Nicotero Leatherface will be considered"premium content," and will cost $15.99. In addition to the new look, Nicotero Leatherface will have a custom saw with unique sound and a signature kill. The new design will feature a mask with skin dangling off, and parts of his real face showing underneath. headtopics.com

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre's Upcoming ContentOn Twitter, some fans of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre have balked at the price for Nicotero Leatherface. For transparency, Gun Media followed the reveal with a diagram outlining upcoming content and what it will cost. Those that aren't looking to spend more will be happy to know that free content will come in the form of new maps.

Are you happy to see cross-play return to PC? Do you plan on buying Nicotero Leatherface? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

Read more:

ComicBook »

‘Texas Chain Saw Massacre' Figures Unleashed By Trick or Treat Studios“Who will survive and what will be left of them?”

10 Ways Saw X Connects To Previous Saw MoviesSaw X gruesomely unifies the Saw franchise.

‘Saw X’ Is The Most Well-Reviewed Saw Movie Ever, By A Huge MarginWhat on earth happened with Saw X? Usually I would be saying that in a bad way, but somehow, something almost unbelievable has occurred.

The Jigsaw Is Family: Saw X Producers Explain What Makes a Saw MovieMark Burg and Oren Koules look to the future of the franchise

Is Saw X The Final Movie?Saw 11 will probably happen if Saw X is a hit.

Another North Texas Gen Z candidate makes run for Texas legislatureTsion Amare is part of a growing group of candidates in their 20s trying to win public office in Texas.