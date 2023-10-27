The Terrifying True Story Behind Netflix's The Nurse (2023) Miniseries

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Nurse (2023) is a Netflix original miniseries that follows the chilling true story of Christina Aistrup Hansen, a nurse in Denmark who was accused of multiple horrific crimes. The series premiered on Netflix on April 27, 2023, with all four episodes of the show dropping at once.

What happens next is almost too unbelievable to be true. Kurzmann and the other doctors and the nurses in the ER begin to piece together that Hansen is responsible for harming the patients that she claimed to be resuscitating, even killing some. It's a harrowing, ominous, and quietly acted series that uses the real story as a springboard to tell the dramatic tale. For the most part, the series adheres to the facts, but there are some parts of The Nurse that are changed from the true story.

Christina Aistrup Hansen And Pernille Kurzmann Worked Night Shifts When Kurzmann first arrived at Nykøbing Falster Hospital, she immediately started working the graveyard shift alongside Hansen. Working that shift, Kurzmann and Hansen were involved in a surprising number of critical emergencies, with patients' conditions deteriorating despite showing no previous signs of immediate waning health. headtopics.com

Hansen Was Well Liked By Her Coworkers One of the reasons it took so long for anyone to speak up about Hansen was that she was generally well-liked by the rest of the staff at the hospital, (via Nordic Watchlist). As far as most of the other residents were concerned, Hansen was kind, polite, intelligent, and clearly a talented nurse with a track record of successfully saving dying patients.

Hansen Used A Combination Of Morphine And Diazepam On Her Patients What was really happening in that Denmark hospital was something sinister. Hansen had been administering lethal doses of morphine and diazepam to her patients. These drugs are typically administered in hospitals, morphine for pain relief, and diazepam for reducing anxiety and muscle spasms, among other issues (via MedlinePlus). headtopics.com

