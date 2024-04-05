The Technological Revolution in Running: Ultralight Carbon Plate Shoes

Over the last decade, there’s been a technological revolution in running, powered by shoe technology that can give runners a leg up, if they can pay up. Ultralight carbon plate running shoes were introduced to the masses by Nike in 2017 with the Vaporfly . The shoes use bouncy, ultralight materials sandwiching a carbon plate that’s angled forward. When you put them on, you feel like they’re launching you with every step.

Kevin Lachenmyer, owner of the Fleet Feet store in Carmel Valley, says runners who want to have an edge are into the new technology

