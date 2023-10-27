The Teacher's Lounge Review: A Suspenseful Drama With A Stunning Lead Performance

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT It’s not often that a school-based drama is so intense and thrilling, but that’s essentially what describes director Ilker Çatak’s The Teacher’s Lounge (Das Lehrerzimmer in German), a film he co-wrote with Johannes Duncker. The German film delivers a heart-pounding story that will leave you with quite a few emotions and thoughts well after its closing scene.
Carla Nowak (Leonie Benesch), a sixth grade math teacher, is a part of the teacher’s council currently trying to find a thief who keeps stealing money and school-related items. Carla is somewhat uncomfortable by the school’s handling of the situation, which has seen her coworkers interrogating students about what they know and who they suspect.
As with Anatomy of a Fall, The Teacher’s Lounge isn’t so much concerned with who’s involved in the crime so much as it is with the fallout. The film masterfully builds tension — be it with the students standing up to Carla or in the escalation of a seemingly harmless inquiry. Everything comes together in the end as we’re left to ponder how quickly the situation spiraled. headtopics.com
What it leaves us with is a thought-provoking story that explores multiple themes — about authority, what it means to do the right thing (and how it’s perceived), and profiling, among others. Through it all The Teacher’s Lounge manages to authentically develop suspense.
At the center of it all is Leonie Benesch, whose performance is so expressive. She’s able to convey all that Carla is feeling and the physical tension and stress-induced hyperventilation built into her portrayal is excellent. Benesch truly commands the screen and much of the story is bolstered by her searing, nuanced performance. Leonard Stettnisch is also great as Oskar, who lobbies his anger and frustration at Carla to be in control of something in a situation that is much bigger than him. headtopics.com