The Supreme Court will take up abortion and gun cases in its new term while ethics concerns swirl

, a medication used in the most common method of abortion in the United States.won an order from the high court

blocking the appellate ruling while the case continues. The justices could decide later in the fall to take up the mifepristone case this term. The assortment of cases from the 5th Circuit could offer Chief Justice John Roberts more opportunities to forge alliances in major cases that cross ideological lines. In those cases, the conservative-dominated appeals court, which includes six Trump appointees, took aggressive legal positions, said Irv Gornstein, executive director of the Georgetown law school's Supreme Court Institute.

“The 5th Circuit is ready to adopt the politically most conservative position on almost any issue, no matter how implausible or how much defiling of precedent it takes,” Gornstein said.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Texas Supreme Court Rules To Return Whistleblowers Lawsuit To Travis County District CourtOn Friday, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that a whistleblower lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton could return to trial in Travis County District Court. This comes days after four former top deputies of the attorney general’s office, Blake Brickman, Ryan Vassar, Mark Penley and David Maxwell, filed a...

Wisconsin Supreme Court won't hear longshot case trying to head off impeachmentThe Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit seeking an order blocking any attempt from the state Legislature to impeach Justice Janet Protasiewicz

Wisconsin Supreme Court won't hear longshot case trying to head off impeachmentThe Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit seeking an order blocking any attempt from the state Legislature to impeach Justice Janet Protasiewicz.

Supreme Court may reckon with state trans procedure bans for minors sooner than laterThe Supreme Court is one step closer to being forced to consider the legality of transgender care bans for minors after a series of conflicting lower court rulings across the United States.

Anchorage joins long list of cities petitioning US Supreme Court to hear key homelessness caseA Ninth Circuit precedent set in 2018 is still the law in Alaska and eight other western states: It is unconstitutional to punish homeless people for camping in public spaces when they have nowhere else to go.

Apple also wants the Supreme Court to rule on its antitrust case vs. Epic Games.Yesterday, Epic Games filed a request for the Supreme Court to review lower court rulings in their lawsuit over Apple’s App Store rules, hoping to get a new interpretation that’s more in their favor, Now, on Thursday, Apple submitted its own request, linked below, seeking a review to throw out the judge’s requirement that it change App Store rules barring developers from telling users about other payment options.

, a medication used in the most common method of abortion in the United States.won an order from the high court

blocking the appellate ruling while the case continues. The justices could decide later in the fall to take up the mifepristone case this term.

The assortment of cases from the 5th Circuit could offer Chief Justice John Roberts more opportunities to forge alliances in major cases that cross ideological lines. In those cases, the conservative-dominated appeals court, which includes six Trump appointees, took aggressive legal positions, said Irv Gornstein, executive director of the Georgetown law school's Supreme Court Institute.

“The 5th Circuit is ready to adopt the politically most conservative position on almost any issue, no matter how implausible or how much defiling of precedent it takes,” Gornstein said.

The three Supreme Court justices appointed by Trump — Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — have been together in the majority of the some of the biggest cases in the past two years, including on guns, abortion andBut in some important cases last term, the court split in unusual ways. In the most notable of those, Kavanaugh joined with Roberts and the court's three liberal justices tohad not done enough to reflect the political power of Black voters in its congressional redistricting.

Roberts, Kavanaugh, this time joined by Barrett, also were in the majority with the liberal justices in a case thatto cut out state courts from oversight of elections for Congress and president.

Those outcomes have yet to do much to ameliorate the court's image in the public's mind. The most recent, released last week, found Americans' approval of and trust in the court hovering near record lows.

It is not clear whether those numbers would improve if the court were to adopt a code of conduct.

Several justices have publicly recognized the ethics issues, spurred by a series of stories questioning some of their practices. Many of those stories focused on Justice Clarence Thomas and his failure to disclose travel and other financial ties with wealthy conservative donors, including