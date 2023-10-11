The Supreme Court signals support for a Republican-leaning congressional district in South Carolina

FILE - Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, May 24, 2023. The Supreme Court is taking up a new congressional redistricting case, this time from South Carolina, that could shape the fight for partisan control of the House of Representatives. Arguments taking place at the high court on Oct. 11 will focus on a coastal district that is held by Mace. (AP Photo/J.

The Republican-led legislature's 2022 redistricting moved 30,000 Black residents of Charleston out of Mace's district. The state argued that partisan politics, not race, and a population boom in coastal areas explain the congressional map.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, one of three liberals who sounded sympathetic to the challengers, noted that the old and new districts kept the Democratic-leaning Black voting age population at 17%, low enough to keep electing a Republican representative. headtopics.com

Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh split with their conservative colleagues and joined the liberal justices when the Supreme Court in June said Alabama diluted Black voters’ political power. In South Carolina, Black voters wouldn’t be as numerous in a redrawn district. But combined with a substantial set of Democratic-leaning white voters, Democrats could be competitive in the reconfigured district.

Leah Aden, arguing in defense of the lower-court ruling, told the justices that “four of the five heaviest Black precincts” were moved out of Mace's district, while a much lower percentage of majority-white voting precincts were moved. headtopics.com

