The Supreme Court's new term starts Monday. Here's what you need to know

The Supreme Court seems a bit quieter than in recent years as the justices begin a new term That could change, especially if issues related to the prosecution of former President Donald Trump or efforts to keep him off the ballot in some states reach the justices.

Ethical issues also are hovering over the court, with the possibility that the justices could adopt a first-ever code of conduct. But it’s unclear when that might happen.

Some things to know about the Supreme Court’s new term:The justices’ decision in June 2022 on guns altered how courts are supposed to evaluate restrictions on firearms. Since then,aimed at keeping guns away from people facing domestic violence restraining orders has been struck down by a lower court. The Biden administration appealed and the justices have set arguments for November.

Abortion isn’t yet on the calendar, but is likely to be added later in the fall when the court considers the administration’s appeal of lower-court rulings that would impose , a medication used in the most common method of abortion in the United States.The federal appeals court in New Orleans is keeping the Supreme Court busy. Both the mifepristone and guns cases come from that conservative-dominated court, the 5th U.S.

Read more:

sdut »

Texas Supreme Court Rules To Return Whistleblowers Lawsuit To Travis County District CourtOn Friday, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that a whistleblower lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton could return to trial in Travis County District Court. This comes days after four former top deputies of the attorney general’s office, Blake Brickman, Ryan Vassar, Mark Penley and David Maxwell, filed a...

N.Y. appeals court refuses to delay Trump fraud trial set to start MondayAn appeals court declined to postpone the start of next week’s trial in the New York attorney general’s $250 million fraud lawsuit against Trump and his company.

The Supreme Court will decide if state laws limiting social media platforms violate the ConstitutionThe Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether state laws that seek to regulate Facebook, TikTok, X and other social media platforms violate the Constitution

The Supreme Court will decide if state laws limiting social media platforms violate the ConstitutionThe Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether state laws that seek to regulate Facebook, TikTok, X and other social media platforms violate the Constitution.

The Supreme Court will decide if state laws limiting social media platforms violate the ConstitutionThe Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether state laws that seek to regulate Facebook, TikTok, X and other social media platforms violate the Constitution.

The Supreme Court will decide if state laws limiting social media platforms violate the ConstitutionThe Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether state laws that seek to regulate Facebook, TikTok, X and other social media platforms violate the Constitution.

Advertisement

That could change, especially if issues related to the prosecution of former President Donald Trump or efforts to keep him off the ballot in some states reach the justices.

Ethical issues also are hovering over the court, with the possibility that the justices could adopt a first-ever code of conduct. But it’s unclear when that might happen.

Some things to know about the Supreme Court’s new term:The justices’ decision in June 2022 on guns altered how courts are supposed to evaluate restrictions on firearms. Since then,aimed at keeping guns away from people facing domestic violence restraining orders has been struck down by a lower court. The Biden administration appealed and the justices have set arguments for November.

Abortion isn’t yet on the calendar, but is likely to be added later in the fall when the court considers the administration’s appeal of lower-court rulings that would impose

, a medication used in the most common method of abortion in the United States.The federal appeals court in New Orleans is keeping the Supreme Court busy. Both the mifepristone and guns cases come from that conservative-dominated court, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The appeals court also has issued rulings that would severely

and restrict Securities and Exchange Commission actions against securities fraud. What’s more, the 5th Circuit upheld the Texas social media law the court will take up.The highest court in the land should have the highest ethical standards,. But the Supreme Court stands alone among judges in not being bound by a code of ethics.

The issue has vexed the justices for several months, over a series of stories questioning the ethical practices of the justices. Many of those stories focused on Justice Clarence Thomas and his failure to disclose travel and other financial ties with wealthy conservative donors, including