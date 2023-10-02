The Supreme Court justices are taking the bench for the first time since June

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. The new term of the high court begins next Monday, Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)the meaning of the word"and"in a federal law dealing with prison terms for low-level drug dealers. The length of thousands of sentences a year is at stake.Several cases also confront the court with the continuing push by conservatives to constrict federal regulatory agencies.
in a federal law dealing with prison terms for low-level drug dealers. The length of thousands of sentences a year is at stake.Several cases also confront the court with the continuing push by conservatives to constrict federal regulatory agencies. On Tuesday, the court will hear a challenge that couldAmong the bigger unknowns is whether any disputes will reach the court involving the prosecution of former President Donald Trump or efforts to keep the Republican off the 2024 ballot because of
Apart from cases, the justices are discussing a first-ever code of conduct, though disagreements remain, Justice Elena Kagan said recently.stems from a series of stories questioning some of their practices.
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. The new term of the high court begins next Monday, Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)the meaning of the word"and"
in a federal law dealing with prison terms for low-level drug dealers. The length of thousands of sentences a year is at stake.Several cases also confront the court with the continuing push by conservatives to constrict federal regulatory agencies. On Tuesday, the court will hear a challenge that couldAmong the bigger unknowns is whether any disputes will reach the court involving the prosecution of former President Donald Trump or efforts to keep the Republican off the 2024 ballot because of
Apart from cases, the justices are discussing a first-ever code of conduct, though disagreements remain, Justice Elena Kagan said recently.stems from a series of stories questioning some of their practices. Many of those stories focused on Justice Clarence Thomas and his failure to disclose travel and other financial ties with wealthy conservative donors, including
Life at the court has more or less returned to its pre-COVID-19 normal over the past two years, though arguments last much longer than they used to. One other change that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic remains: The court isCopyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Donald Trump says he will be in courtroom for New York trial scrutinizing his business practices
Amid Taylor Swift hype and Aaron Rodgers' return, Zach Wilson played his best career game — then apologized to Jets
Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!