The Supreme Court justices are taking the bench for the first time since June

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. The new term of the high court begins next Monday, Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)the meaning of the word"and"in a federal law dealing with prison terms for low-level drug dealers. The length of thousands of sentences a year is at stake.Several cases also confront the court with the continuing push by conservatives to constrict federal regulatory agencies.

in a federal law dealing with prison terms for low-level drug dealers. The length of thousands of sentences a year is at stake.Several cases also confront the court with the continuing push by conservatives to constrict federal regulatory agencies. On Tuesday, the court will hear a challenge that couldAmong the bigger unknowns is whether any disputes will reach the court involving the prosecution of former President Donald Trump or efforts to keep the Republican off the 2024 ballot because of

Apart from cases, the justices are discussing a first-ever code of conduct, though disagreements remain, Justice Elena Kagan said recently.stems from a series of stories questioning some of their practices.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

The Supreme Court’s First Case Is a Brutal Grammatical TestThe very first case of the year concerns an important issue of criminal justice.

Supreme Court prepares for new term by looking back, with likely impact on 2024 electionsThe Supreme Court's new term will involve decisions on key issues that have created a divide among political candidates and voters in the 2024 presidential election.

Major tests await conservative US Supreme Court in new termMonday marks the first day of the U.S. Supreme Court's new term as it prepares to tackle major cases involving gun rights, the power of federal agencies, social media regulation and Republican-drawn electoral districts, and considers taking up a dispute over the availability of the abortion pill.

Supreme Court ethics concerns aren't going awayThe U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to begin its new nine-month term on Monday with the public focused not only on the big cases due to be decided but also on the ethics standards of the justices themselves.

For Supreme Court, ethics have become the elephant in the courtroomA new term starts Monday. The justices will confront numerous hot-button cases, while grappling with how to rebuild the public’s trust in their work.

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. The new term of the high court begins next Monday, Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)the meaning of the word"and"

in a federal law dealing with prison terms for low-level drug dealers. The length of thousands of sentences a year is at stake.Several cases also confront the court with the continuing push by conservatives to constrict federal regulatory agencies. On Tuesday, the court will hear a challenge that couldAmong the bigger unknowns is whether any disputes will reach the court involving the prosecution of former President Donald Trump or efforts to keep the Republican off the 2024 ballot because of

Apart from cases, the justices are discussing a first-ever code of conduct, though disagreements remain, Justice Elena Kagan said recently.stems from a series of stories questioning some of their practices. Many of those stories focused on Justice Clarence Thomas and his failure to disclose travel and other financial ties with wealthy conservative donors, including

Life at the court has more or less returned to its pre-COVID-19 normal over the past two years, though arguments last much longer than they used to. One other change that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic remains: The court isCopyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Donald Trump says he will be in courtroom for New York trial scrutinizing his business practices

Amid Taylor Swift hype and Aaron Rodgers' return, Zach Wilson played his best career game — then apologized to Jets

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!