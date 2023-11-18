The Struggle to Stay in San Diego

Ross is a community engagement editor for The San Diego Union-Tribune. She lives in North Park. When I graduated from San Diego State in 2020, I made a decision that seemed to upset many who were rooting for me: I was determined to stay in San Diego — and not just because of my affinity for perfect weather and 24-hour Mexican food establishments. Having moved 16 times in my life within three different states, being here is the first time I feel like I’ve truly found community.

These personal connections I’ve built over the last eight years in San Diego fuel my desire to do journalism. And if there’s one thing I’ve learned from relocating, it’s that jobs and apartments are replaceable, but people aren’t. Nonetheless, every day feels like I’m fighting to stay. The fact of people leaving California in pursuit of cheaper pastures isn’t new, but it is getting worse. More than 800,000 Californians moved out of the state in 2022, while only about half as many moved in, according to census data. Experts attribute most moves to the high cost of housin





