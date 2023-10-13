The Strangers: Chapter 1 Reveals First Clip

After releasing films in 2008 and 2018, the Strangers franchise is returning next year with an entire trilogy. 16 years after The Strangers first captivated horror audiences, director Renny Harlin will release three brand new Strangers films in quick succession. All three of these new movies were filmed back-to-back, and they'll all be released in 2024, beginning with The Strangers: Chapter 1.

On Thursday, Lionsgate released the first clip from The Strangers: Chapter 1, which focuses on the film's main protagonist, played by Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch. You can check out the clip in its entirety below.

Knock, Knock…This terrifying first look at Madelaine Petsch in @TheRennyHarlin’s #TheStrangersMovie Chapter 1 debuted today at #NYCC. pic.twitter.com/QYRZ8pvIq1 — Lionsgate Horror🪚 (@LionsgateHorror) October 13, 2023 Here's the official synopsis for The Strangers: Chapter 1: headtopics.com

"From master director Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger, Die Hard 2, The Exorcist: The Beginning) comes a new trilogy of terror. In Chapter I, Madelaine Petsch (TV's Riverdale) stars as a young woman starting a new life with her fiancé.

Casting The Strangers trilogySpeaking to Entertainment Weekly, Harlin explained how he came to the decision to cast Petsch and Froy Guiterrez in the lead roles for his new take on The Strangers. "Obviously Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman did a fantastic job in the original film and those were some big shoes to fill," the director pointed out."We looked long and hard for our scream queen. When I spoke with Madelaine I just knew that she was an exceptional person, exceptional actor, and that's what it took to play this part. headtopics.com

Are you looking forward to this new take on The Strangers? How do you think the new films will fare compared to 2018's The Strangers: Prey at Night? Let us know in the comments!

Read more:

ComicBook »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Fortnite Chapter 1 Map Returning: Is The Old Fortnite Map Coming Back In Chapter 5?Rumors suggest that Fortnite Chapter 5 might see a return to the Fortnite Chapter 1 map. An exciting callback for long time fans.

Popular food brand files Chapter 7 bankruptcy, heads to liquidationIts sudden demise could lead to higher prices at grocery stores and restaurants as well as a loss of American jobs.

In 'Our Strangers,' Lydia Davis Charms The MundaneLydia Davis on 'Our Strangers,' aging, and misunderstandings.

The Strangers Cast & Character GuideThe indie horror hit The Strangers delivers on the chills of its minimalist story with an accomplished cast of Hollywood stars and character actors.

Book Club: The Next Chapter Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via PeacockBook Club: The Next Chapter showcases the story of friendship and adventure. You can catch the movie on Peacock.

Leak Says ‘Fortnite’ Is Heading Back To Its Original Chapter 1 MapI’ve been writing about video games, television and movies for Forbes for over 10 years, and you may have seen my reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. I cover all manner of console and PC games, but if it’s about looting or shooting, I’m definitely there. If I’m watching something, it’s usually science fiction, horror or superheroic. I’m also a regular on IGN’s Fireteam Chat podcast and have published five sci-fi novels.