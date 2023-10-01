The story of one of the most iconic photos in hip-hop history

Read more:

Japanese Tuning Legend Mugen Celebrates Its 50th With a WatchThis limited-edition Casio EDIFICE timepiece packed with details from one of the world’s most respected tuning firms.

Cheers to 50 years of La Mesa's Oktoberfest celebrationsLa Mesa's Oktoberfest is a free three-day event that will run until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and until 8 p.m. on Sunday. VIP experiences cost $5-$50.

Union’s defense endures long night, but holds on for 1-1 tie at ColumbusAndre Blake’s nine saves and Nathan Harriel’s 50th-minute header off a corner kick were enough to hold on through Juan “Cucho” Hernández’s 72nd-minute penalty kick.

State laws work to fight pay gaps, create transparencyA new crop of state laws are attempting to reduce pay gaps and increase salary transparency. It's the 50th anniversary of the Federal Equal Pay Law, and yet full pay equity doesn't exist. Barry Peterson has more from Denver, Colorado.

At Carter’s Birthday Party, Rescheduled in Case of Shutdown, a Wary CelebrationAnticipating its closure, the Carter library moved up celebrations for the former president, who is turning 99. As partygoers played games and ate cake, some called the deadlock in Congress “a shame.”