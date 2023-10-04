The stock market is building up to a major 'buy' signal

The U.S. stock market doesn’t deserve to fall as much as it has because of higher interest rates alone — and soon investors will begin to act on this realization.

The conviction that stock prices fall when interest rates rise is so universally held that few stop to examine it. But unexamined and untested beliefs can all too easily lead us astray. As Humphrey Neill, the father of contrarian analysis, constantly reminded his clients: “When everyone thinks alike, everyone is likely to be wrong.

The first step in a re-examination is to remind ourselves that interest rates and inflation are highly correlated. This has been true historically, as you can see from the accompanying chart. This year has been no exception: The 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y, which many single out as the culprit in why the bull market has stopped in its tracks, has risen sharply, to 4.81% from 3.79%, since the start of 2023 through Oct. 3. headtopics.com

The interest-rate/inflation correlation is crucial, because nominal corporate earnings grow faster when inflation is higher. That doesn’t mean investors should welcome inflation, since higher inflation also means that future years’ earnings must be discounted at a higher rate.

