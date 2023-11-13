The main-level atrium of the Sphere, Vegas’s newest entertainment venue, is the most conspicuously carpetless place I know. The floors are dark, smooth, and sleepy. In the context of their city, they imply a boast: we don’t need to keep you awake, because the Sphere does that on its own. Gentle blue lights, similar to the ones on my flight from J.F.K., dare patrons to nap through the experience of a lifetime.

The entire space evokes an airport, actually—there’s even a full-body scanner, where you can be turned into a hologram of yourself. As I walk around, I see hundreds of people voluntarily waiting to be scanned. Is the T.S.A. taking notes? The Sphere’s arena can accommodate twenty thousand people. From my seat, I have an excellent view of the curved, hundred-and-sixty-thousand-square-foot screen, which is so vast that I have to swivel my neck to see it end to end. I also have an unobstructed view of the hundreds of little screens that Sphere-goers are holding aloft, the better to favor other little screens with videos of the big scree

