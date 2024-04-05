The Solar Eclipse: A Universal Phenomenon

Monday’s solar eclipse doesn’t require a Netflix password or backstory. There’s no barrier to entry, there's lots of eclipse-themed snacks, and we can, completely blocking the sun’s light. It’s the greatest display of jealous upstaging on the grandest stage and everyone wants front-row seats.It’s hard to imagine an event with more mass appeal than football + Taylor Swift + Usher—and yet it seems clear that the eclipse is, quite possibly, the last and best piece of monoculture in existence.

finale felt like monoculture, but dragons aren’t for everyone. The Super Bowl also comes close, but I personally cannot get it up for football, even with Usher and T. Swift in attendance. But a solar eclipse? That is for absolutely everyone. You don’t need a Netflix password or a single piece of backstory. There’s no barrier to entry; it’s really and truly free.. That’s not something to be taken for grante

