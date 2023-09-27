The Simpsons: Homer's Enemy Recreated In More Realistic Style Art

'Homer's Enemy' premiered in 1997. On Instagram, artist Felipe Gutierrez shared a more realistic rendering of a scene from "Homer's Enemy" where the Simpsons characters are facing off against one another in Homer's workspace.

Check it out below:

While the artwork is still a drawing rather than a live-action rendering, it redesigns the characters to much closer resemble real-life human beings. This is a fitting new style for the scene, because the episode already imbues the character of Frank Grimes with a more realistic approach to life than the average resident of Springfield.

Why Hasn't The Simpsons Been Adapted Into Live-Action? Considering how perennially popular the show is, it's surprising that a live-action The Simpsons adaptation has never gotten off the ground. The expansive animated franchise already includes comic books, video games, and a theme park ride. However, the only offshoot from the flagship show on the big or small screen was the animated feature The Simpsons Movie in 2007. headtopics.com

While the artwork is still a drawing rather than a live-action rendering, it redesigns the characters to much closer resemble real-life human beings. This is a fitting new style for the scene, because the episode already imbues the character of Frank Grimes with a more realistic approach to life than the average resident of Springfield.

Why Hasn't The Simpsons Been Adapted Into Live-Action? Considering how perennially popular the show is, it's surprising that a live-action The Simpsons adaptation has never gotten off the ground. The expansive animated franchise already includes comic books, video games, and a theme park ride. However, the only offshoot from the flagship show on the big or small screen was the animated feature The Simpsons Movie in 2007.

It's not uncommon for iconic animated franchises to be adapted into live-action at some point. The long list of movie and television projects that have done so includes 2010's The Last Airbender, 1994's The Flintstones, 2002's Scooby-Doo, 2015's Jem and the Holograms, and the 2022 Paramount+ show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder. However, there is one huge difference between those series and The Simpsons.

While all of those series have lived on in spinoffs and revivals over the years, only The Simpsons has been on the air consistently since its premiere. Now the longest-running American sitcom and animated series of all time, the show has run consistently since 1989 and Fox is already preparing to air The Simpsons season 35 this Fall. Because it has never been off the air, there doesn't seem to have been any widespread desire for the iconic show to be reimagined.