The Simpsons Crosses Over With Ghostface In Bloody Pulp-Style Art

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Simpsons and the Scream franchise get a spooky crossover in new art timed for the Halloween season. With October in full swing, there has been a sharp rise in horror content, both on the big and small screens.

The Simpsons now gets its own horror take in new Scream-inspired crossover art from @theartofcrowphantom. This piece poses Lisa Simpson next to Ghostface in a vintage-style horror poster. On it, Lisa wears a frightened expression while clutching a telephone as Ghostface holds a bloody knife.

The artist titles it Treehouse of Horror, an homage to the ongoing Simpsons horror specials of the same name. The caption reads, “It’s that time of year again!” and encourages onlookers to “stay spooky. headtopics.com

The Simpsons Has A Long-Standing Relationship With Horror @theartofcrowphantom uses a simple but effective approach to mix the two franchises. On the poster, Lisa and Ghostface pose above a home highly reminiscent of the Simpsons' own household. The colors are sparse, with the only light coming from the house and an eerie moon behind the two central characters.

While a comedy series, The Simpsons has an annual tradition of creating “Treehouse of Horror” episodes during the Halloween season. These episodes use horror tropes and draw from specific movies to give the animated comedy a spooky flair. headtopics.com

