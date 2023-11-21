The Significance of College Football Rivalries

For college football internet opinion-havers like myself to wax poetic about sports and life and whatever. We sling crap and make jokes for the entire rest of the season, but for one week a year we get to make sure that everyone understands the gravity of the rivalry in a sociocultural sense, stretching back over time and space as it has for well over a hundred years now. An invisible thread that goes past you, and your dad, and his mom, and her family, and...

well, actually that's probably as far back as it goes. At its most base level, this is just football. It has meaning, but that meaning only exists to the extent that we're willing to ascribe meaning to it (Ohio State's rivalry with Illinois has just as much history as its rivalry with Michigan, for example, but years of the Illini being terrible has led to... Which is just a fancy way of saying that one of the neat things about The Game is that it kind of serves as a mental barometer for how the respective fanbases are doing at the moment





