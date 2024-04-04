The Sickening Scent of Death: Oleksii Yukov, a 38-year-old martial arts instructor, leads a team of volunteer corpse collectors in Ukraine . The overwhelming aroma of corpses that have been left too long in the mud and ruins, those that the dogs did not devour, fills the car. But Yukov does not notice. He is on the phone with one of the mothers. She learned that her son was injured in battle and left there, but she is not sure where.

'They let him die, and now they tell me he died like a hero?!' she says, her words drowned in sobs. 'Don't cry,' Yukov tells her. 'Because if you weaken, no one will help you... Don't cry in front of anyone! They are not worth it. Cry only in front of your son's grave.' 'We will bring them all back,' he promised. 'We just need some time.' Yukov tells the same thing to all the mothers. He tells them to talk about their dead sons so that they will be remembered

