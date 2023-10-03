‘The Show’ Episode 70: Dave Roberts Looks Ahead to Playoffs

Fraud trial judge calls out Trump's since-deleted Truth Social post about his law clerk, threatens 'serious sanctions'Dave Roberts can sit back and relax for a few more days as his Dodgers wait to see who they will play in the NLDS.

Reacting to what David Stearns said in his opening press conference. They are not punting next year. They will not trade Pete Alonso.

Read more:

nypost »

Echo Show 5 is 56% off, and Echo Show 8 is only $20 moreAmazon's Echo Show 8 deals drop your price to $60 instead of $130. The Echo Show 5 is also on sale for $40 instead of $90.

Suzuki To Preview Next-Gen Swift, Show Evolved eVX SUV At Japan Mobility ShowThe Swift concept is a close preview of the next-gen production model that will be formally introduced sometime in the coming months

How Dave Portnoy Used Barstool Belligerence to Build a Pizza EmpireThe controversial sports media figure is now almost certainly the most influential person in pizza.

UTA Signs Jordan Mendoza, ‘Dave’ Scribe And ‘Neon’ StarEXCLUSIVE: United Talent Agency has signed rising-star actor, writer and filmmaker Jordan Mendoza for representation in all areas by a large, cross-departmental team. Most recently, Mendoza wrote …

Dave Portnoy hits NFL for 'simping' over Taylor Swift: 'They're walking 'a fine line'He isn't 'anti-Swift,' but Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy accused the NFL of 'simping' and 'crushing' over Taylor Swift while fans just 'want to watch football.'

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Ridicules NFL's 'Simping' Over Taylor SwiftBartsool Sports chief Dave Portnoy is blasting the NFL for 'simping' over the appearances of pop star Taylor Swift at its recent games.