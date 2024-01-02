The Short-Term Effects of Hangxiety and How to Mitigate Its Symptoms

The gang is finally back together, and before you know it you’re one margarita, two margarita, three margaritas deep. When the good times are flowing, so might the booze—which can mean a morning-after. But why does something that can make you feel so good (at least for a little while), make you feelof the central nervous system that can have both long- and short-term effects. Ahead Dr.

Naidoo delves into the short-term effects of hangxiety, and ways to mitigate its symptoms the morning after a long night out.According to Dr. Naidoo, hangxiety is the phenomenon of feeling an increase in anxiety after a bout of heavy drinking, often accompanied by other symptoms of a hangover such as fatigue, nausea, and irritability. "Alcohol functions in the brain as a depressant of the central nervous system. That is, it works by slowing our brain activity down, which is why it's common for some people to reach for alcohol when feeling anxious or needing help falling asleep," she say





