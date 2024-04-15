The Shifting Debate on Public Education

With millions of families fleeing public schools in recent years and millions more set to join the exodus in the years ahead, the debate around public education is shifting dramatically. That is bad news for the education establishment. But it can be great news for children—and the country.While Americans once argued about how best to fix the system, today's discussions—especially among conservatives and Christians—often revolve around finding the fastest way to get children out.

Multiple times before he passed, talk-radio titan Rush Limbaugh urged parents to remove their children from public schools. Amid New Jersey's push for LGBT programming in schools, Franklin Graham, the nation's most prominent evangelical, said he would send his children to a Christian school.In academia, a chorus seeking real change is growing as well. Columbia Law Professor Philip Hamburger argues that public schools threaten parents' First Amendment rights.

