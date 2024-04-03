The Shark FlexStyle Is on Sale Right Now and It's Less Than Half the Price of a Dyson Airwrap Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. on the market, it's easier than ever to achieve salon-level blowouts in the comfort of your own home.

Shark Beauty's innovative hair tools are making at-home hair styling even more accessible — and now they're on sale. to create red carpet-worthy hair with ease. Typically $300, Shark's multi-styler is down to just $240, which is less than half the cost of a $600 Airwrap. At Amazon, both the curly and coily hair system and the straight and wavy hair system are on sale.The curly and coily hair system comes with a diffuser as well as two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, a styling concentrator, and a round brus

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



etnow / 🏆 696. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Save big on the Shark FlexStyle, a hair tool celebrity glam squads and editors swear byPrepare to be blown away by these deals.

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

I Finally Know How to Style My Hair Thanks to the Shark FlexStyleBrooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »

20 best Amazon Big Spring Sale vacuum deals: Save big on Shark, Dyson and moreSpring cleaning, here we come.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

Dyson's Hype-Worthy Hair Tools Just Got a Limited Edition UpdateHalie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »

NASA Astronaut Tracy Dyson, Crewmates Safely En Route to Space StationThree crew members including NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson successfully launched at 8:36 a.m. EDT Saturday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the

Source: NASA - 🏆 672. / 51 Read more »

Walmart Super Spring Savings Week deals: Dyson, Apple, Ninja and moreDeanna Pai is a freelance writer and editor at NBC Select.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »