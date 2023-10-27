The secret weapon of 'The Addams Family' is a severed hand

'Here We Are' review: Sondheim's last musical sadly doesn't sing'Merrily We Roll Along' review: Infamous Sondheim flop is a smashHe’s an autonomous limb with a mind of his own, but no body or speaking voice — just five fingers and a palm.
Allowing him to finally escape on the big screen was a lightbulb moment for the film’s director Barry Sonnenfeld. And get him out, he did. In the family movie and its 1993 sequel, “Addams Family Values,” Thing runs and jumps, opens doors, plays chess and taps out Morse Code with a spoon.
Viewers of Tim Burton’s recent “Addams Family” Netflix series “Wednesday” can clearly observe that he took his cue from Sonnenfeld’s popular movies by allowing Thing to roam around and do similar shtick. But freeing Thing wasn’t as easy as snapping your fingers. headtopics.com
The big question was how to make a roving hand — which would perform alongside Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston and Christopher Lloyd — not appear to be the result of a bloody amputation. Sonnenfeld, who wanted his “Addams Family” be built on sophisticated visual bits rather than hokey verbal punchlines, dreamed of Thing doing clever gags like rolling a quarter off his knuckles.
“Apparently with magicians, they’re all about sleight of hand,” he said of their ability to conceal what their mitts are doing to fool an audience. “So they were very ungraceful with their movements. They’re designed to do things quickly and all that, so none of the magicians were any good for hand movement.”When that strategy didn’t pan out, Sonnenfeld almost gave the role the silent treatment. headtopics.com
The director quickly added: “But if any mime comes in and starts walking against the wind, get him out of the room!”