The second GOP debate is kicking off much like the first: Without Trump. Follow live updates

As his rivals got ready to debate Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump was railing against electric cars in a speech in Michigan Ahead of the first GOP debate last month, the live feed for the GOP’s official pre-show on Rumble was overridden with racial slurs and bigoted comments. The episode was then hidden from public view.

The RNC said it was taken down to direct users to the debate livestream and avoid confusing viewers with multiple videos.

Asked about the criticism against the platform, the RNC said it condemns “hate, bigotry and violence" but does not manage content or pages outside of its own.California Gov. Gavin Newsom says Wednesday night's Republican presidential debate without Trump is little more than entertainment for political junkies given Trump’s commanding lead in the Republican primary.

"This is a sideshow, by any objective measure," Newsom told the Associated Press. "You've got a guy who's the de facto incumbent." Trump indeed leads all other GOP contenders by at least 30 points in most national polls.DeSantis will take literal center stage

DeSantis will be center stage again when candidates meet Wednesday for the second Republican presidential debate. He’ll be flanked by Ramaswamy and Haley.

The candidate placement on stage is based on candidate order in polls that meet standards set by the Republican National Committee, with higher performing candidates being closer to center stage.

Scott had hoped for a better position than the last debate and asked the RNC to change its rules so he would be closer to center. But the South Carolina senator is essentially in the same spot he was for last month’s debate. He will stand to Ramaswamy’s left.

The biggest loser in the reshuffling is Pence, who will stand at the far end of the stage. It’s a demotion for the former vice president, who stood next to DeSantis in August, and a sign of how he has struggled in the race.

Supporters and protesters await Trump at Michigan venue

As his Republican rivals make final preparations for their second primary debate, the contest’s front-runner is on his way to Michigan to speak to current and retired autoworkers in the midst of a strike.

“Heading to Michigan now. I LOVE, & WILL SAVE, THE AUTOWORKERS. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote on his social media site.

A smattering of protesters and supporters demonstrated outside the venue before Trump arrived. One group of supporters carried Trump flags and marched to the beat of marching band drums.

Anti-Trump protesters accused the former president of backing anti-union policies and chanted, “Racist! Go home!”In case Trump wasn’t already top of mind for tonight’s debate participants, the former president’s supporters have set up huge Trump signs at the entrance to the Reagan library’s long driveway.

They include a bus-sized blue “TRUMP 2024” banner, several smaller red Trump “SAVE AMERICA” flags and a large white sign that reads “TRUMP, Our Last HOPE For AMERICA & THE WORLD.” They are positioned at the beginning of Simi Valley’s Presidential Drive, which is the only way in and out of the Reagan library.

As of 4:30 p.m. ET, none of the other campaigns had signs posted.

AI Asa aims to take part in debate night conversation

He won't be on the Simi Valley debate stage Wednesday night, but former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — or an AI version of him, anyway — is looking to be part of the conversation.

, where they say voters will be able to ask specific questions of the candidate. Hutchinson's campaign says the interface has been programmed with his past public remarks, speeches and interviews to respond with his perspective on a variety of issues.

Hutchinson qualified for last month’s candidate debate debut but missed the markers set by the Republican National Committee for the matchup at Ronald Reagan's presidential library.

Biden raising campaign cash while GOP rivals debate

While Republicans prepare for tonight’s debate, the Democratic president that they’re hoping to replace will be raising money for his reelection campaign on the West Coast.

Joe Biden has a pair of fundraisers in San Francisco on Wednesday, a day after holding another one in Atherton.

“I’m optimistic that people in America know what’s at stake and they’re going to step up,” he told donors on Tuesday. Biden also said, “I’m looking forward to the race.”

Biden's visit to California is the second stop on his trip. He first visited Michigan, where