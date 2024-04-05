The Scarcity of Sand: Beach Thefts on the Rise

The next time you are on vacation, enjoying the views and digging your toes into the soft, white sand, ask yourself a question. Is this beach stolen? It could be. We may think sand is abundant. However, there is a scarcity of certain types of sand, leading to illicit operations and beach thefts . This issue is not just a matter of natural deficit.

The shortage is exacerbated by the high demand for specific types of sand required in various industries, from construction to technology and luxury tourism. Sand is a fundamental component in the production of glass, concrete, and even the silicon chips that power our phones. Yet, not all sand is created equal. The construction industry relies on coarse, angular sand. Glass manufacturers and high-end resorts demand soft, white sand. This specific need has led to "beach thefts," particularly in parts of the Caribbean, where pristine white sand beaches are illegally mined and transported to feed the global demand

