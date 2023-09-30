The Saw Franchise Has More in Common With the Bible Than We Care To Admit

Can we go as far as to call it an adaptation? The Saw Franchise Is Very Old Testament The thing that connects Saw to its themes of Christianity is how similar many parts of it are to the Old Testament.
Once you realize it you’ll see that the films do nothing to hide it; in fact, it’s right in front of our eyes the entire time, but the gore overshadows it. The Old Testament has themes of salvation, redemption, obedience and disobedience, divine judgment, and more, and it also stresses the special relationship between God and his people. Does that sound familiar? Perhaps like the relationship between Jigsaw/John Kramer (Tobin Bell) and Amanda (Shawnee Smith). Amanda is one of the survivors of Jigsaw as we learn in the very first movie, and credits him with her new path in life, which leads her to become a sort of protégé of his as her loyalty is unwavering. The problem of evil is another big part of the Old Testament and claims that a good God must have just reason for bringing disaster upon his people. It also forbids murder, which is perhaps an explanation as to why Jigsaw is so adamant that he is not a murderer and believes he is helping them find a better path.