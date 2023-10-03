The Santa Clauses Season 2 Reveals First Look at Tracy Morgan as Easter Bunny

Tracy Morgan's Easter Bunny takes center stage in the latest official still from The Santa Clauses. The series' second season, which will debut soon, features a number of magical characters interacting with Tim Allen's Santa, including not just Morgan but also a"Mad Santa" played by Eric Stonestreet.

No word yet on whether he will be working with, or against, Scott Calvin's Santa Claus. It's entirely possible we could see them played against one another, not unlike Lobo's Paramilitary Christmas Special famously did. The late, Emmy-winning Murphy Brown actor Jay Thomas portrayed the patron spirit of Easter in the 2002 film The Santa Clause 2, where the Easter Bunny participated in the year-end holiday conference as part of the Council of Legendary figures with Santa (Tim Allen), Mother Nature (Aisha Tyler), Cupid (Kevin Pollak), the Tooth Fairy (Art Lafleur), Sandman (Michael Dorn), and Father Time (Peter Boyle).Here's the series' official synopsis:

In the second season, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one.

Read more:

ComicBook »

See Tracy Morgan as the Easter Bunny in 'The Santa Clauses'ET has the exclusive first look at the comedian in his new role as the Easter Bunny for the Disney+ series' upcoming second season.

Stock Plays for October: 3 to Watch, According to J.P. MorganThe bank has updated its Focus List, the compilation of its analysts' top ideas. These three shares could help a portfolio rebound.

Morgan Stanley names this steel stock a top pick as it undergoes a transformationThe bank upgraded the steelmaker to overweight and named it a top pick on 'the expected value creation from the company's transformational investments.'

DraftKings Stock and 2 Other October Plays From J.P. MorganThe bank has updated its Focus List, the compilation of its analysts' top ideas. These three shares could help a portfolio rebound.

Adams Morgan Fall PorchFest Returns October 14 with 100 Bands, 20 Locations, and a Road ClosureAdams Morgan Fall PorchFest returns on Saturday, October 14 from 2-6 p.m.! With approximately 100 bands, this event will showcase some of D.C.’s best local musical talent featuring nearly every musical genre, including classic rock, funk, go-go, rap, reggae, blue grass, classical, and pop. Twenty porches, business patios, parks, and the closed 18th Street will

How Old Last Vegas' Actors Were Compared To Their CharactersMorgan Freeman was 76 in Last Vegas.

Tracy Morgan's Easter Bunny takes center stage in the latest official still from The Santa Clauses. The series' second season, which will debut soon, features a number of magical characters interacting with Tim Allen's Santa, including not just Morgan but also a"Mad Santa" played by Eric Stonestreet. Morgan's take on the Easter Bunny feels like a throwback, with practical makeup and a very human figure giving him the feeling of a character who might appear in Ron Howard's How the Grinch Stole Christmas or even the 1985 and 1999 TV versions of the book.

No word yet on whether he will be working with, or against, Scott Calvin's Santa Claus. It's entirely possible we could see them played against one another, not unlike Lobo's Paramilitary Christmas Special famously did. The late, Emmy-winning Murphy Brown actor Jay Thomas portrayed the patron spirit of Easter in the 2002 film The Santa Clause 2, where the Easter Bunny participated in the year-end holiday conference as part of the Council of Legendary figures with Santa (Tim Allen), Mother Nature (Aisha Tyler), Cupid (Kevin Pollak), the Tooth Fairy (Art Lafleur), Sandman (Michael Dorn), and Father Time (Peter Boyle).Here's the series' official synopsis:

In the second season, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal to eventually take over the"family business" as Santa Claus.

Disney Legend Tim Allen executive produces and continues to reprise the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin. Also starring are Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, Devin Bright as Santa's elf bestie Noel, Gabriel"Fluffy" Iglesias as Kris"Kringle" Moreno and Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas aka The Mad Santa. Matilda Lawler plays a recurring guest-star role as Santa's chief of staff, Betty. Additional guest stars include Tracy Morgan as Easter Bunny, Marta Kessler as Olga, a surly, take-no-prisoners gnome who doesn't understand"feelings" and"empathy" and sidekick to Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa, , Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

Alongside Allen, award-winning Jack Burditt ("30 Rock,""Modern Family,""Frasier,""Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") is an executive producer and showrunner. Kevin Hench ("Last Man Standing"), Richard Baker ("Last Man Standing,""The Santa Clause,""The Santa Clause 2") and Rick Messina ("Last Man Standing,""The Santa Clause,""The Santa Clause 2") serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

The Santa Clauses returns on November 8, and will run for six episodes until December 6.