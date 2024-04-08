The Salt Lake Tribune: Nonprofit News Organization Serving Utah

The Salt Lake Tribune is a nonprofit organization that aims to benefit the people of Utah . It is governed by a Board of Directors who volunteer their time and talents. The Board is responsible for managing the operations and finances of The Tribune, with the mission of providing comprehensive news coverage and commentary to support democracy and informed citizens.

The organization strives to generate sustainable revenues to produce essential news, thoughtful commentary, and ensure operational efficiency and growth. While the Board has ultimate authority, day-to-day oversight is delegated to officers and senior staff members. The management of Opinion journalism is entrusted to the Tribune Editorial Board. Informal conversations between directors and Tribune personnel are allowed

