Society for the Protection of Underground Networks scientist Bethan Manley surveys the expanse in an area of Kazakh feathergrass steppe.

The Kazakhstan mission is part of a worldwide project led by the Society for the Protection of Underground Networks, or SPUN, a scientific research organization dedicated to mapping out underground fungi. The goal is to sample soil in 10,000 biodiversity hot spots across the world to create a global picture of what species of fungi exist and where.

“This is super dry soil,” Stewart said. He hammers a metal tube into the ground to extract soil and pulls it out. He then uses the back of the hammer to try to release the earth into a plastic bag, unsuccessfully. “And because of that, it’s really hard to be able to get the soil out. headtopics.com

In the steppe, these plant-fungal benefits may be short-lived, however. While deserts are a natural part of Kazakhstan’s ecosystem, For hundreds of years, the steppe was a region of nomadic herders. In the 1950s, under Soviet rule, the government mobilized thousands of young volunteers to produce as much grain as possible in order to alleviate food shortages, an initiative known as the virgin lands campaign.The fields were extensively plowed, which degraded the soil, and were later abandoned because they were not productive.

Either way, conservationists agree that the health of aboveground vegetation is inextricably linked to that of below-ground biodiversity. As such, mycorrhizal fungi may play an important role in shaping the steppe’s future.As the minivan trudges along to its final sampling spot for the day, it rocks and sways over mounds and meadows. headtopics.com

