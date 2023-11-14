The Roswell Incident and the Birth of UFOs

Untangling what exactly happened there, though, was a half-century journey through secret government programs, the Cold War, nuclear secrets, and the rise of conspiracy theories in US politics. We know something did crash in Roswell in late June or early July 1947, just weeks after the age of the flying saucer dawned.
The modern age of UFOs began on June 24, 1947, when a 32-year-old Idaho businessman named Kenneth Arnold, an experienced rescue pilot with some 4,000 hours of mountain-high-altitude flight time, noticed a bright light out the window of his CallAir A-2 prop plane while flying near Mount Rainier in the Pacific Northwest. At first, Arnold assumed it was just a glare from another plane—but then he realized he was looking at as many as nine objects, seemingly in formation and moving at tremendous speed through the air, stretched out over perhaps 5 miles. “I could not find any tails on these things,” Arnold later recalled. “They didn’t leave a jet trail behind them. I judged their size to be at least 100 feet in widespan. I thought it was a new type of missil
NEWSMAX: US UFO Chief Warns of Aliens or Rival Tech, Then QuitsThe Pentagon's inaugural UFO chief is resigning after issuing a warning that unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) - the modern name for UFOs - is either aliens or advanced technology of U.S. rival nations, calling the latter far more terrifying.
