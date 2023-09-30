the rookie (2018) | ScreenRant

The Rookie is a police procedural television series that stars Nathan Fillion as police officer John Nolan. At 45 years old, John becomes the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department. The show premiered on ABC in 2018.

Aaron was shot and left in critical condition during the season 5 finale of The Rookie, but he might not be the one fans should worry about.Sarah LittleTim and Lucy are the most popular couple in The Rookie, and two characters in the spinoff, The Rookie: Feds, might be paralleling their journey.

House of Wax (2005) | ScreenRantHouse of Wax is a horror thriller directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Elisha Cuthbert, Chad Michael Murray, and Paris Hilton. The plot revolves around a group of friends who discover a house filled with wax figures that may be extremely realistic for an unnerving reason. The 2005 slasher is a remake of the 1953 horror film of the same name.

Static Shock (2000) | ScreenRantCreated by Dwayne McDuffie and produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Static Shock is a 2D-animated superhero show centered around Virgil Hawkins, a 14-year old hero who uses his electromagnetic powers to fight crime. The four-season series is based on the Milestone superhero Static, and it takes place in the DC Animated Universe alongside other popular series like Batman: The Animated Series and Justice League: Unlimited.